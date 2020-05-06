General Motors ekes out $294 million profit in the first quarter despite crippling production and sales from coronavirus

General Motors said Wednesday it eked out a $294 million profit for the first quarter despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered factories and devastated sales.

The Covid-19 outbreak cut deeply into GM's performance, costing the largest U.S. automaker $1.4 billion before taxes during the first three months of the year. Of the top U.S.-based automakers, GM has the biggest operations in China where the pandemic originated in late December and shuttered factories beginning in late January.

"We believe that we're positioned well to manage through this because we've taken swift actions to preserve liquidity," GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara told reporters on a conference call Wednesday morning. She declined to provide an outlook for the company, saying the second quarter is expected to be the hardest hit by the pandemic.

GM's pretax earnings per share was 62 cents per share, topping Wall Street projections of 30 cents earnings per share, based on Refinitiv consensus estimates.

GM's earnings showed some of that strain already, with net profit sliding 86.7% from $2.2 billion during the same three months last year. On an adjusted basis, its pretax profit for the first quarter was $1.3 billion, down 45.9% from $2.3 billion a year earlier. Revenue also slipped, but not as much: It fell 6.2% to $32.7 billion in the quarter, down from $34.9 billion a year ago.