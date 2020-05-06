India's services activity collapses as country shuts down to battle the coronavirus, a private survey shows

People strand the White Round mark area and bay the Vegetables during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kolkata on March 25, 2020.

India's services industry registered an "extreme decline" in activity last month after the country was locked down to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease, according to a private survey by IHS Markit.

The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index for April came in at a shocking 5.4 — far below a Reuters poll forecast of 40 and the previous month's 49.3, the latest data released on Wednesday showed.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while below 50 represents contraction.

In a statement accompanying the data release, IHS Markit described last month's reading as an "extreme decline" and "the most severe contraction in services output since records began in December 2005."