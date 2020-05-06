Lincoln Project has its biggest day of fundraising after president attacks 'Never Trump' group

The Lincoln Project, which is run by Republican operatives who oppose President Donald Trump, raised $1 million after the president ripped the group on Twitter this week – marking it the super PAC's biggest day of fundraising yet.
Reed Galen, a member of the Lincoln Project's advisory committee, told CNBC that the total came after the president's Tuesday morning Twitter tirade in reaction to an ad titled "Mourning in America," which unloads on Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. It recently aired on Fox News, which Trump often watches and praises. Galen said it was the Lincoln Project's best single-day fundraising haul
"A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, 'Morning in America,'" the president said just before 1:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
Trump fired off another tweet later in day, suggesting the Lincoln Project was a scam PAC. The organization is run by longtime Republican and independent political advisors, such as Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Rick Wilson, Jennifer Horn and George Conway, husband of senior Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.
The Lincoln Project's big fundraising day in the wake of Trump's tweets could be the financial boost it needs to keep pumping out more anti-Trump ads. It finished the first quarter raising $1.9 million and has just more than $1.2 million on hand. Their top donors include Walmart heir Christy Walton and Silicon Valley executive Ron Conway, records show.
Galen noted that the same ad that riled up Trump has continued to air on cable markets around Washington, D.C., and will be seen next week in key battleground states.
The group recently put out an ad in support of Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic nominee for president. That ad has aired in Wisconsin and Michigan.