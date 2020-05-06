Lincoln Project has its biggest day of fundraising after president attacks 'Never Trump' group

U.S. President Donald Trump watches workers on the assembly line manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020.

The Lincoln Project, which is run by Republican operatives who oppose President Donald Trump, raised $1 million after the president ripped the group on Twitter this week – marking it the super PAC's biggest day of fundraising yet.

Reed Galen, a member of the Lincoln Project's advisory committee, told CNBC that the total came after the president's Tuesday morning Twitter tirade in reaction to an ad titled "Mourning in America," which unloads on Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. It recently aired on Fox News, which Trump often watches and praises. Galen said it was the Lincoln Project's best single-day fundraising haul

"A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, 'Morning in America,'" the president said just before 1:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.