Executives are loading up on their company's battered shares, signalling the heads of U.S. businesses are confident about an eventual rebound.

Leaders at some of the most beaten down industries from the coronavirus — airlines, cruise lines and restaurants — are buying droves of stock as a vote of confidence in a turnaround from the market rout.