The NFL has a new plan to refund tickets if games have to be played in empty stadiums next season

The NFL has created a contingency plan for ticket refunds during the 2020 season should coronavirus impact the ability of fans to attend games.

According to a memo obtained by CNBC, Commissioner Roger Goodell warned teams that because of the "unique circumstances" it is facing, they should be prepared to make adjustments. As part of that preparation, the league has established a uniform ticket refund policy with all of its clubs ahead of its planned schedule release on Thursday. The Associated Press previously reported on Goodell's memo.

Goodell's memo said the league has confirmed with all teams that they will have a policy in place to refund fans for tickets if a game is cancelled or has to be played in an empty stadium due to health concerns related to the coronavirus. Fans will also have the option of applying the amount paid to another ticket for a game at a later date.

The league has also worked with its licensed ticketing partners to understand their individual refund policies and drive as much consistency as possible.

For those who buy single-game tickets purchased through NFL licensed channels, both Ticketmaster and SeatGeek have pledged to make full refunds available for all primary or secondary ticket sales within no longer than 30 days of cancellation, while StubHub will do so only where required by state law.

"We will be prepared to make necessary adjustments just as we have in other contexts, such as the off-season program and the draft," Goodell said in the memo.

The memo said all decisions by the league will be guided by medical and public health officials and will comply with government regulations.

"I believe the policies that clubs have in place will serve the league and all member clubs in a variety of ways and will allow us to continue preparing for the 2020 season while also protecting the interests of our fans," Goodell said in the memo.