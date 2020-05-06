Pentagon officials slam FCC's Ligado 5G decision, citing national security risks

US Space Force General John Raymond testifies during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Ligado Decision on National Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 6, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Pentagon officials on Wednesday slammed a recent Federal Communications Commission decision to allow Ligado to deploy a nationwide mobile broadband network, saying it may disrupt GPS signals crucial to military operations.

"I spent most of my military career, integrating GPS and other space capabilities into everything that we do as a joint force. And today there's absolutely nothing that we do as a joint force that isn't enabled by space and specifically GPS," explained U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond in his opening remarks before the Senate Armed Service Committee.

"It [GPS] has revolutionized military operations and it is employed in every step of the kill chain to defeat our adversaries," the nation's top military space officer added.

Dana Deasy, the Defense Department's chief information officer, told the committee that the risk posed by Ligado was significant and unacceptable.

"Ligado and 5G simply do not go together. It is clear to the DoD that the risk to GPS far outweighs the benefits of this FCC decision and the FCC needs to reverse their decision," Deasy said.

Senator James Inhofe, R-Okla., who chairs the panel, and the top Democrat, Senator Jack Reed, D-R.I., both criticized the FCC decision in their opening remarks.

"I do not think it is a good idea to place at risk the GPS signals that enable our national and economic security for the benefit of one company and its investors," Inhofe said. "This is about much more than risking our military readiness and capabilities. Interfering with GPS will hurt the entire American economy."

Several senators from both parties raised concerns that the committee had yet to hear testimony from the FCC or Ligado.

"There are two sides to this," said Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., adding that it was difficult to "reverse a decision based upon the presence of one side."

Ligado said Wednesday in a statement that it has gone to great lengths to prevent interference and will provide "a 24/7 monitoring capability, a hotline, a stop buzzer or kill switch" and will "repair or replace at Ligado's cost any government device shown to be susceptible to harmful interference."