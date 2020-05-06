If there's coronavirus relief money, scammers will try and steal it

boonchai wedmakawand

Coronavirus scams are on the rise — and thieves are targeting your financial relief from the government. Federal agencies like the IRS, Federal Trade Commission, Social Security Administration and FBI have warned consumers and business owners in recent weeks to be vigilant as fraudsters try to take advantage of them during the coronavirus pandemic. "Whenever crises erupt, the scammers and fraudsters have a heyday," Sally Greenberg, executive director of the National Consumers League, a consumer advocacy group, told CNBC earlier.

There's a been a surge in financial fraud related to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief law enacted in late March. The law included one-time stimulus payments to American households, billions of dollars in low-interest loans to small businesses and greater unemployment benefits, among other things. Americans lost $13.4 million to coronavirus-related fraud from the beginning of the year through mid-April, according to the FTC. The scope of fraudulent activity may be significantly higher since the FTC report is based solely on consumer complaints.

Small business loans

Stimulus checks

Con artists have also taken aim at the stimulus payments Americans began receiving from the IRS last month. Individuals are eligible for up to $1,200 and married couples could get up to $2,400. Families receive an extra $500 per eligible child. Bad actors may try to ensnare the unwary through nefarious means like fake-check scams, phone calls and e-mail phishing scams that aim to steal consumers' personal information, officials warned.

Google reported seeing 18 million daily malware and phishing e-mails related to COVID-19 over a one-week period in mid-April alone. "While you are waiting to hear about your economic impact payment, criminals are working hard to trick you into getting their hands on it," according to Don Fort, the head of criminal investigations at the IRS. Taxpayers should be wary of emails, text messages, websites and social media trumpeting messages about stimulus checks or stimulus payments that request money or personal information, the IRS said.

Scam artists may use this information to commit tax fraud, identity theft or steal money from financial accounts. Social Security officials also warned recipients this week of providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency or by mailing cash to maintain Social Security benefits or receive the Treasury's payments. There's been a 209% increase in criminals' use of senior citizens' personally identifiable information to commit fraud, according to the firm IDology, which largely attributes the uptick to Covid-19. The company compared averages over August-January and February-March.

Unemployment

Scammers are also trying to trick jobless Americans into forking over some of their unemployment benefits. More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits over approximately the last month and half.

Con artists are seizing on the pandemonium of people rushing to file for unemployment benefits. Amid the schemes is one in which scammers offer to help individuals file for unemployment insurance benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General. The CARES Act boosted weekly unemployment pay, increased the duration of benefits and extended it to previously ineligible groups like the self-employed. Fraudsters posing as a state unemployment officials may also contact people and ask for unemployment insurance overpayments to be paid back by credit card or gift card. However, individuals who received an over-payment will only be contacted by mail through the U.S. Postal Service, officials said.

Protect yourself