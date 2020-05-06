Sonos just announced a new soundbar for big screen TVs, betting people stuck inside watching movies will buy it

Sonos on Wednesday announced a new soundbar, called the Arc, that will replace the Playbar and Playbase in its family of TV speakers.

If you're unfamiliar, Sonos makes some of the best-sounding wireless speakers on the market, which has earned it a pretty dedicated fan base. It sells all sorts of speakers, from the portable Move to smaller Play devices and a dedicated sub, that work together seamlessly through the Sonos app. They support a bunch of audio services including Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM and more.

The Arc costs $799 which in normal times is about what you'd expect to pay for a good soundbar. But the economy is tanking. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence is hoping people stuck indoors and watching TV more than ever will want to improve the sound of the movies and music pumping into their living rooms. So, is now the right time to announce an expensive speaker? Spence thinks so.

He told CNBC that Sonos thought a lot about when to launch the Arc, but that its products are usually in development for years and last a long time. "We're concerned about the state of the economy generally, but it's no reason to hold back products," he said. And he thinks customers will want the Arc to improve the sound quality from their TVs as they watch more Netflix and listen to more music inside.