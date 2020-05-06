Repaying a 173-year-old favor: The Irish help raise money for Native Americans hit by the coronavirus

A third of Navajo Nation residents do not have running water.

A coronavirus relief fund for Native American communities has seen an influx of Irish donors, looking to repay the favor of aid which was given by a tribe to Ireland during its potato famine of the 1840s.

The "Navajo & Hopi families Covid-19 relief fund" was set up on GoFundMe in March for Native American communities in Arizona that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. To date it has raised over $2.5 million and is aiming to raise a total of $3 million.

The Native American territory of the Navajo Nation, which contains the Hopi Reservation and stretches across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, has been among the worst hit areas by the coronavirus in the U.S.

The Navajo Nation has 2,474 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 73 deaths, according to the Navajo Times.

Vanessa Tulley, one of the organizers of the campaign, singled out generosity from Ireland on its GoFundMe page.

"Acts of kindness from indigenous ancestors passed being reciprocated nearly 200 years later through blood memory and interconnectedness," she wrote. "Thank you Ireland for showing solidarity and being here for us."

Some Irish donors tweeted that they were inspired by the Choctaw Nation tribe who provided relief of $170 — thought to be the equivalent of around $5,300 today— to Ireland during the Great Potato Famine in 1847.

Irish writer Hazel Hayes said on Twitter she was "honoured and humbled to help repay that favour by donating to the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation in their hour of need."

Before Ireland's famine began in the 1840s, some 60,000 Native Americans, including the Choctaw people, were made to relocate to new territory. The forced march, on which thousands of people died, became known as the Trail of Tears.

Upon hearing of Ireland's suffering during the famine, in which an estimated 1 million people died, the Choctaw people sympathized and sent aid. To commemorate this generosity, in 2017 Ireland unveiled an outdoor sculpture of feathers, called "Kindred Spirits," in a park in County Cork.