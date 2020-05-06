Markets
Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 321,100 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, Cuomo rebuked President Donald Trump's complaint that it's unfair for Republicans to provide "bailouts" to Democrat-led states suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said that doing so would be unfair to Republican-led states because the states that need financial help are "run by Democrats in every case. Florida is doing phenomenal, Texas is doing phenomenal, the Midwest is, you know, fantastic — very little debt."

Cuomo said that he wouldn't call financial assistance from the federal government a bailout, saying it was a "rhetorical, hyperbolic" word.

"It's not red or blue, it's red, white and blue. This coronavirus doesn't pick Democrats or Republicans. It doesn't kill Democrats or Republicans, it kills Americans," Cuomo said at his daily press briefing.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.2 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 71,000 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.6 million people and has killed at least 257,800 people.

CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

