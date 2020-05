Warren Buffett sat on the sidelines amid the coronavirus sell-off, building Berkshire Hathaway's massive cash pile to another record.

There was speculation that the market moved too fast for the legendary investor to strike, and Buffett himself alluded to that during Berkshire's annual meeting by remarking about how quickly the Federal Reserve was to cut rates and offer emergency financing.

But what if the value investor were a quant? Which stocks would he have picked up during the rapid plunge?