Women wanted: Why now could be a good time for women to pursue a career in AI

The coronavirus pandemic has upended countless jobs and even entire industries, leaving many wondering which will emerge out of the other side.

One industry likely to endure — or even thrive — under the virus, however, is artificial intelligence (AI), which could offer a glimpse into one of the rising careers of the future.

"This outbreak is creating overwhelming uncertainty and also greater demand for AI," IBM's vice president of data and AI, Ritika Gunnar told CNBC Make It.

Already, AI has been deployed sweepingly to help tackle the pandemic. Hospitals use the technology to diagnose patients; governments employ it in contact tracing apps and companies rely on it to support the biggest work from home experiment in history.

And that demand is only set to rise. Market research company International Data Corporation says it expects the number of AI jobs globally to grow 16% this year.

That could create new opportunities in an otherwise challenging jobs market. But the industry will need more women, in particular, if it is to overcome some of its historic bias challenges.