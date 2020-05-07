NFL releases its 2020 schedule as other major league sports remain suspended

Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants makes a touchdown catch while being covered by Cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves III #28 and Mike Ewards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Don Juan Moore | Getty Images

After weeks of waiting, the National Football League finally released the details of its 2020 regular-season. It's the clearest signal yet that the NFL fully intends to start its next season, despite the fact that much of the country is still under lockdown orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, other professional leagues like the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball have yet to solidify their plans to return to play after suspending their seasons in March. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the year when they host the Houston Texans in a prime-time game on Thursday Night, Sept. 10. It will mark the 15th time in the last 17 years the league's champion opened the year on Thursday Night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, featuring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, will open the season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13. The Brady effect is already impacting the Bucs, which are scheduled five national games this season, up from only one last year.

The post-Eli Manning New York Giants will open the year against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first of two back-to-back Monday Night Football games on Sept. 14. Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach, will have his first shot at his former team on Oct. 11 in Dallas. The NFC East rivals will met for the final time on Jan. 3, 2021. Once again, the Cowboys will be one of the top the NFL with five nationally televised games, including three appearances on NBC's Sunday Night Football telecast. On Monday, the NFL also announced it would forgo its planned International Series Games this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The league was scheduled to host games in Mexico City at Azteca Stadium and four games in London this season. All games will be played in the U.S. this season.

Training camp concerns