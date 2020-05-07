Alamo Drafthouse launches video-on-demand platform during coronavirus

Alamo On Demand is available now online, with apps for iOS and Android coming soon.

Grab the microwavable popcorn and dim the living-room lights.

Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is bringing the big screen to your home by partnering with ScreenPlus and Vista Cinema to introduce a video-on-demand platform, Alamo On Demand.

"Alamo On Demand helps us to continue the conversation past the theatrical window and recommend movies we love to our community," said Tim League, founder and former CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. "And in these shuttered days and beyond, these rentals and purchases help support your neighborhood theater."

Alamo On Demand includes a library of recently released films, alongside curated cinema classics for rent or purchase.

Among the titles that will be available are Oscar winner "Parasite" and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire." It will premiere documentaries such as "Spaceship Earth" and "Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl," which will include a livestream Q&A and performance by Kate Nash.

In the coming weeks, Alamo On Demand will add films from Sony Pictures Classics, and make available "Call Me By Your Name," "Pain and Glory" and "A Fantastic Woman."

Additional partners and titles include Lionsgate's films such as "Knives Out," "John Wick 3," and "'La La Land" and Magnolia Pictures' "RBG," "Skate Kitchen" and 'Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins." Plus Drafthouse Films' entire catalog.