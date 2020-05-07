Nintendo profits surge as 'Animal Crossing' game becomes fastest-selling title on the Switch

Nintendo posted solid earnings on Thursday, boosted by demand for its Switch console and popular "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" game during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese gaming giant said it made net profit of 259 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in the fiscal year ending in March, up 33% from the previous year, while net revenue rose 9% to 1.3 trillion yen. In the fourth quarter alone, Nintendo's profits surged threefold.

The firm said both its hardware and software performed well despite the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on its business. Sales in its video game business grew around 9% to almost 1.3 billion yen.

Nintendo said that "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," which was released on March 20, sold more than 13 million copies in the first six weeks, making it the fastest-selling title for the Switch.