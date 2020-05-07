Coronavirus app U-turn? Britain's NHS pays Swiss firm to investigate Apple and Google model

An NHS support sign is shown through the crown logo on the gates to Ascot Racecourse on April 08, 2020 in Ascot, England.

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is considering a major U-turn on its new coronavirus contract-tracing app, just days after launching it on the Isle of Wight amid concerns that it doesn't work as it's intended to.

Contact-tracing apps are a way for governments to monitor the spread of coronavirus in a population. Around the world, states are using them to alert people when they have been in close contact with an infected person.

Countries are having to choose whether to build "centralized" contact-tracing apps, where data is stored on a government server, or "decentralized" apps, where data is processed on the handset itself. The initial version of the NHS app is based on a centralized framework, so the data can be kept on an NHS database. The centralized approach allows researchers to access the data and NHSX to tweak the app over time as necessary.

However, the NHS's digital innovation arm, NHSX, has awarded a £3.8 million contract to Zuhlke Engineering, a Switzerland-headquartered IT firm with an office in London, to "investigate" switching the app onto the global standard proposed by Apple and Google.

In the contract, it states that Zuhlke Engineering should "investigate the complexity, performance and feasibility of implementing native Apple and Google contact tracing APIs (application programming interfaces) within the existing proximity mobile application and platform." The contract started on May 5 and runs until November 10.

The story was first reported by The Financial Times newspaper.

"Both Zuhlke and Pivotal have been working on the project with NHSX to date, and both have just renewed contracts for the next phase," an NHSX spokesperson told CNBC.

"The suggestion this means we are moving away from the centralized model is without foundation. We've been working with Apple and Google throughout the app's development and it's quite right and normal to continue to refine the app."