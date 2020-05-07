California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils health guidelines for retailers, manufacturers to reopen starting Friday

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday a list of health guidelines that retailers, manufacturers and warehouses must adopt to begin offering curbside pick-up as early as Friday.

Starting Friday, California will allow retailers, like those that sell clothing, books, and sporting goods, to begin offering curbside pick-up as the state moves deeper into "stage 2" of its reopening plan, Newsom said. Manufactures and warehouses that support these retailers will also be allowed to reopen with modifications.

The state can move forward with its reopening plan because it has seen a stabilization in hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, Newsom said. He warned that the state may move back to harsher social distancing guidelines if the data indicates there could be added stress on the hospital system due to a resurgence in cases.

Eventually, the reopening plan in stage two will include some office spaces, seated dining at restaurants, shopping malls and outdoor museums, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services, said.

Stage 4, the final stage in the state's reopening plan, will allow for large gatherings to resume, such as concerts and sporting events, Newsom said. However, he indicated that stage would occur once a vaccine is developed and made available.

Ghaly said starting Friday, retailers can begin delivering items to customers' cars with gloves and a mask while using hands-free devices that allow customers to pay. Manufacturers should use outdoor spaces as break rooms and warehouses shoudl carry sanitation materials when making deliveries, he said.