Pentagon spends hundreds of millions of dollars in the fight against coronavirus

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Hao Lienh, assigned to Commander Task Force 56, stands watch on a Mark VI patrol boat before a weapons sustainment exercise in the Arabian Gulf, April 16, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has opened a colossal war chest to finance its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The Pentagon has procured more than 4.5 million N95 respirator masks, 13.7 million non-medical and surgical masks, 94.6 million exam gloves, 2.5 million isolation and surgical gowns. The agency has also begun delivery of more than 7.3 million non-medical, cloth face covering to the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. military installations as well as other Department of Defense organization.

The Pentagon's logistics arm has also ordered 8,000 ventilators to be used by Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense.

The Defense Logistics Agency, which manages the Pentagon's global supply chain, has executed 6,036 contract actions with $667.3 million in obligations for the coronavirus effort. Of the $667 million, approximately $628 million was allocated to supporting FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Pentagon's efforts began on the evening of April 10, when the Department of Defense received approval from the White House Task Force to execute the first coronavirus project under the Defense Production Act Title 3.