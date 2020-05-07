What to watch today: Stocks set to rise even with millions more filing for jobless claims

Y THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

JetBlue (JBLU) lost 42 cents per share during the first quarter, wider than the 36 cents a share loss anticipated by Wall Street. Revenue was shy of expectations as well. Like other airlines, JetBlue was impacted by the severe drop in travel demand, although it did say it expects its daily cash burn rate to fall to $10 million this month. Hilton Worldwide (HLT) reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share for the first quarter, beating the 55 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. Hilton said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic did not become significant until March. Costco (COST) reported a 4.7% drop in comparable-store sales for April, with the warehouse retailer saying its sales were impacted by some mandatory closures and the implementation of social distancing at open locations. Raytheon Technologies (RTX) reported quarterly profit of $1.78 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts. The defense contractor said it would not provide a financial outlook at this time due to pandemic-related uncertainty. AmerisourceBergen (ABC) reported quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, 13 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeding forecasts. The drug distributor cut its full-year earnings forecast to incorporate the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) earned $1.72 per share for the first quarter, 23 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped analysts' projections. The company said it was maintaining its 2020 earnings forecast, despite the pandemic that it thinks will shave $500 million off 2020 revenue. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) reported quarterly earnings of 76 cents per share, 17 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Teva saw stronger demand for its generic and over-the-counter drugs, and also reaffirmed its 2020 outlook. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Wynn posted a wider-than-expected loss and revenue below analysts' estimates. The casino operator saw a significant impact from coronavirus-related shutdowns. Wynn also suspended its quarterly dividend. Flir Systems (FLIR) will provide General Motors (GM) with 377 of its thermal scanners to help detect fever among the automaker's employees when they return to work at GM factories, according to a Reuters report. Satellite TV provider Dish Network (DISH) reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue, but lost 250,000 subscribers during the quarter due to disconnections in the airline and hospitality sectors. ViacomCBS (VIAC) beat estimates by 17 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share. Revenue also came in above estimates. ViacomCBS logged a 51% increase during the quarter in domestic streaming and digital video revenue. Fox Corp. (FOXA) reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 71 cents a share. Revenue topped estimates as well. Fox said that the pandemic is having a negative impact on its operations, however, especially for its local TV stations where advertisers have been cutting back. T-Mobile US (TMUS) beat estimates by 8 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share. The wireless carrier's revenue was slightly below forecasts. T-Mobile said it expected the pandemic to negatively impact its results through at least the end of the year. PayPal (PYPL) earned 66 cents per share for its latest quarter, 9 cents a share shy of estimates. The payment services company's revenue also registered a miss. PayPal said it expects a strong recovery during the current quarter as more people shift to online shopping. Square (SQ) reported a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share, surprising analysts who had forecast a 13 cents per share profit for the mobile payment services provider. The pandemic resulted in a significant drop in transaction volume for the quarter, and Square expects a material impact for the current quarter as well. Etsy (ETSY) fell 9 cents a share shy of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share. The online crafts marketplace's revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. The revenue performance got a boost from sales of face masks, a trend that Etsy expects to grow in the current quarter. Grubhub (GRUB)broke even for its latest quarter, surpassing expectations of a loss. The food delivery service's revenue came in above estimates. Grubhub said it is seeing a rebound in delivery sales, reversing a drop that occurred at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Edgewell Personal Care (EPC), the maker of Schick razors, Edge shaving cream, and other personal care products, missed estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share. Revenue beat forecasts. Edgewell withdrew its full-year forecast due to pandemic-related uncertainty.

WATERCOOLER