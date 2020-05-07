Escalation in US-China tensions is 'the last thing' anyone needs, JPMorgan says

With the world already reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a reignition in U.S.-China trade tensions would be the "the last thing" anyone needs, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's Alexander Treves.

Those comments came on the back of data released Thursday which showed China's exports besting expectations in April, a statistic Treves told CNBC's "Street Signs" was "very, very surprising."

"This means that economies are maybe working better than one might have thought, but the other thing which immediately came to me is I would like to see what the trade surplus number with the U.S. looks like," Treves, who is managing director and investment specialist of emerging markets and Asia Pacific equities at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday.

"If the U.S. administration decides that actually these export numbers show that somehow China's been benefiting unfairly, compared to expectations from the current situation, then that might lead to a ratcheting up of trade tension," he said. "Frankly speaking, that's the last thing that any of us need right now."

That comes as the rhetoric between Washington and Beijing has been dialed up in recent days, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo going as far as to say that there was "a significant amount of evidence" suggesting that the virus emerged from a state laboratory in Wuhan, China where cases were first reported.

For its part, China has vehemently rejected claims that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and has even accused the U.S. of being the origin of the virus. Most experts believe that the virus likely originated in a wet market in Wuhan and was transmitted to humans via bats, or pangolins.