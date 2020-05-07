'It was suddenly Cyber Monday' — Etsy CEO says sales spiked 79% in April

Etsy sales nearly doubled last month as businesses opened new shops and more consumers shopped from home on the online marketplace, CEO Josh Silverman told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday.

Silverman said sales spiked 79% in the month of April, despite a number of categories that have been challenged by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Non-mask sales on Etsy were up 79% year over year in the month of April," he said in a "Mad Money" interview. "There are still some sellers and some categories that are getting really hard hit."

Etsy, where merchants who primarily deal in handmade products can run an online store, sold about 12 million face masks worth about $133 million on the site during the same 4-week period, he added. Face mask sellers who were already marketing products on the site received a boost from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it advised people to wear cloth masks to protect against Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in early April.

"When the CDC changed its guidelines ... we all of a sudden saw overwhelming amounts of demand come on to our site," Silverman said. "It's as if we woke up and it was suddenly Cyber Monday, but everyone in the world wanted only one product and it was a product that basically didn't exist 2 weeks before."

Soon after the announcement, Etsy saw "thousands" of sellers making "hundreds of thousands of masks per day," he added.