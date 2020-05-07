European markets head for choppy open as coronavirus remains in focus for investors

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Thursday, as investors digest the latest news regarding the coronavirus outbreak with caution.

London's FTSE is seen opening 7 points higher at 5,851, while France's CAC 40 is seen just 1 point in positive territory, at 4,432. Germany's DAX is seen 9 points lower at the open at 10,609, and Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open 18 points lower at 16, 985, according to IG.

Coronavirus data remains in focus as the U.S. and Europe cautiously lift coronavirus lockdowns; the virus has now killed at least 263,000 people worldwide and there are over 3.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

One of the countries that started to lift lockdown restrictions several weeks ago, Germany, reported 1,284 new cases on Thursday — a jump from the 947 new infections a day earlier. That took its tally of confirmed cases to 166,091, according to the latest data by the Robert Koch Institute, the federal government agency responsible for disease monitoring and prevention. The country's death toll rose by 123 to 7,119.

On Wednesday, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel announced steps to ease the lockdown, but also launched an "emergency brake" mechanism where restrictions could be imposed again if cases pick back up, according to Reuters.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated Wednesday that lockdown measures could start to be lifted as early as Monday. He is due to update the nation with details on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Asia, stocks were little changed in Thursday afternoon trade as a private survey showed China's services sector slumping in April.

China's Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index for April showed that the country's services sector slumped for the third straight month, as layoffs hit a record, according to Reuters. It came in at 44.4, an improvement from the 43 reading in March — but still off the 50-level that separates growth from contraction.

China also reported Thursday that its dollar-denominated exports rose but imports fell in April as movement restrictions to curb the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

European earnings come from AF-KLM, Mediobanca, Monte Dei Paschi di Siena, Continental and IAG, among others. on the data front, Swedish and U.K. house price data for April are released, and French industrial output for March.

- CNBC's Eustance Huang and Weizhen Tan contributed reporting to this story.