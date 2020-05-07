GOP groups to use Biden sex assault allegation, Kavanaugh treatment against Democrats in key Senate races

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, left, speaks as U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump listen before the H.R. 748, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is signed in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erin Schaff | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Republican groups are aiming to use the sexual assault allegations against apparent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in their battle with Democrats in key Senate races in this year's campaign. The GOP organizations are arguing that Democrats are applying a different standard to Biden, who has vehemently denied the accusation that he assaulted a former Senate staffer in 1993, than they did to Justice Brett Kavanaugh a couple years ago when he was accused of sexual assault. Kavanaugh denied those claims, and he was confirmed to the Supreme Court. Some GOP outside groups told CNBC that they have been trying to incorporate the allegations brought against Biden by Tara Reade into their conversations with voters and overall campaigns against Democrats in competitive Senate races in states such as Alabama, Maine, North Carolina, Colorado and Iowa. Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate, but they have more incumbents up for reelection than Democrats do. These states have a mix of contests involving Democratic and Republican incumbents, along with some newcomers, fighting for Senate seats. Polls show that Democrats have a strong chance to flip many of the seats deemed toss-ups by analysis site Cook Political Report. The effort is largely being organized by the dark money GOP group The Article III Project, a 501(c)(4) organization, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Article III was formed after Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court and has been a staunch advocate of conservative judges being appointed to courts across the country. The group is not required to disclose its donors. Mike Davis, Article III Project's founder, said part of the reason they're accusing Democrats of hypocrisy is to excite the Republican base and possibly find a way to convince voters in line with Democrats to stay home. Democrats, including many lawmakers up for reelection in 2020, have continued to endorse and stand by Biden. Reade, in an interview with former NBC News and Fox News host Megyn Kelly, stood by her story and called for Biden to drop out of the presidential race. A spokesman for Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The Kavanaugh standard

Two years ago, Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school in the early 1980s. He repeatedly denied the allegations. Ford's accusations against Kavanaugh led to a partisan battle both on the Senate Judiciary Committee and later during the buildup to the full Senate vote, with many Democrats arguing that Ford should be believed in the midst of the #MeToo movement and that Kavanaugh shouldn't be confirmed. Republicans tried to make it seem that Democrats were only using Ford as a tool against their nominee without properly vetting her accusations. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., was the only Democrat in the chamber who voted to confirm Kavanaugh. The Article III Project's leaders are crafting a letter intended for Democrats running for Senate seats in Maine, Michigan, Alabama and Kentucky. The letter will call on them to treat Biden with the same standard the Republicans believe the Democrats applied to Kavanaugh. "Do you believe all women, or just Republican accusers?" said the person familiar with the matter, in describing the letter. This person declined to be named as all of this has yet to be made public.

Possible ad campaign