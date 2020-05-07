This realtor became a trucker after the housing crisis and now pulls in six figures during the coronavirus pandemic

Odds are the screen you are using to read this was hauled in a truck at some point.

More than 70% of freight in the U.S. is moved by truckers, making the job an essential part of the economy.

Eight years ago, April Coolidge decided in her mid-40s to stop selling real estate and start driving a truck. As a single mother, Coolidge didn't want to take out loans to go to college and needed a job where she could start earning money without years of training.

Her father was a truck driver so she turned to him for advice. Now she works for Walmart Transportation where drivers start out making $87,500 on average. Since the coronavirus outbreak, Coolidge is working overtime, too, to keep the store shelves stocked. But the pandemic has also presented some unique challenges.

Check out this video to learn more about Coolidge's story and to learn about how the Covid-19 outbreak has changed her time on the road.

