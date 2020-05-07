Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Motors, Ralph Lauren & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday
Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock and said the company's strong first-quarter performance leaves it well-positioned to weather challenging conditions.
"Precisely one month after downgrading GM to Hold on concerns around liquidity risk for the broader industry and especially automakers, we re-upgrade the stock to Buy and boost our price target from $25 to $30. GM's strong 1Q performance and forward-looking outlook, in our view demonstrate the benefit from its proactive actions to transform the business, right size its costs and boost profitability. They should leave GM best positioned to weather challenging 2Q conditions, and yield considerable improvement in profit and free cash flow in 2H and into 2021."
JPMorgan added the company to its focus list and said T-Mobile's solid earnings report reinforces the firm's "bull thesis" on the stock.
"We add T-Mobile to our US Focus List for growth as we see substantial synergy and operating efficiencies over the next several years growing EBITDA and cash flow even in a recession. While 1Q numbers were better, our addition is due to increased confidence that our ~$20b in 2020 "cash" EBITDA is in the right range, and there is no need for a major write-down of Sprint revenue or EBITDA..