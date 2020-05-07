Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's $10 million charity golf match set for May 24

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.

The date is confirmed.

PGA stars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play their long-anticipated rematch on May 24 at 3 p.m., AT&T's WarnerMedia announced on Thursday.

Dubbed the "The Match: Champions for Charity," the event will include National Football League stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning and offer $10 million to benefit coronavirus relief efforts. The charity golf outing will be held at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

According to the media release detailing the event, it will be simulcast on WarnerMedia properties, including TNT, TBS and truTV.

In March, CNBC reported officials would also coordinate the match to feature other stars throughout the PGA, NFL and National Basketball Association, including Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT Sports NBA studio analyst Charles Barkley.

"We're hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans," said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News, in a statement.

Brady, who last month agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will join Mickelson against the Woods-Manning duo in a reformatted team Match Play format.

The match will also feature a "set of on-course challenges to raise additional charitable funds," the WarnerMedia said.

Woods and Mickelson last competed in an exclusive event in November 2018 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. The pair played in a $9 million winner-take-all prize in Las Vegas, which resulted in Mickelson beating Woods on the 22nd hole.