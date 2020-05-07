Trump's pick for top Navy position pledges to fix 'failure in leadership'

Kenneth Braithwaite testifies on his nomination to be Secretary of the Navy before the Senate Armed Services Committee at the U.S. capital in Washington D.C. Thursday, May 7, 2020.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Navy told lawmakers Thursday that if confirmed, he would fix the depressed morale plaguing the service branch in the wake of what he called a series of leadership failures.

"It saddens me to say that the Department of the Navy is in rough waters due to many factors but primarily the failure of leadership," Kenneth Braithwaite, currently U.S. envoy to Norway, told the Senate Armed Services Committee in his opening remarks.

Braithwaite, who would be the fourth civilian to lead the Navy in about five months, listed several incidents in recent years, including the coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, the "Fat Leonard" corruption scandal and deadly Navy ship collisions.

"They are all indicative of a breakdown in the trust of those leading the service," Braithwaite said, describing the culture in the Navy was "tarnished."

Braithwaite's testimony comes as the Pentagon conducts a deeper investigation into the handling of a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt which subsequently led to the firing of U.S Navy Capt. Brett Crozier and the resignation of then-acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly.