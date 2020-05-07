Treasury yields inch higher as Wall Street awaits latest jobless claims

U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower Thursday morning, after weaker-than-expected data dampened the mood about a recovery for the coronavirus-hit economy.

At 6 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, inched higher to around 0.7172%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was fractionally higher at around 1.4138%.

A report from ADP on Wednesday showed that more than 20 million Americans lost their jobs at companies across the country last month. It was the worst loss in the survey's history going back to 2002, reflecting the deepening impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, more than 3.75 million people have contracted the coronavirus worldwide, with 263,841 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S., which has recorded the most Covid-19 infections of any country by far, has reported 1.22 million cases, with 73,431 fatalities as a result of the virus.