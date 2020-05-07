Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 323,900 people across the state as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said most new Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York state are from people who were staying home and not venturing much outside. The preliminary data was from 100 New York hospitals involving about 1,000 patients, Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

It shows that 66% of new admissions were from people who had largely been sheltering at home. The next highest source of admissions was from nursing homes, 18%.

"This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home," he said. "We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we've taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home."

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.2 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 73,400 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.7 million people and has killed at least 264,100 people.

