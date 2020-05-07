Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

The Dow gained 211.25 points, or 0.89%, to close at 23,875.89. The S&P 500 closed 1.15% higher at 2,881.19. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.41% to 8,979.66. The tech-heavy Nasdaq clawed back all of its 2020 losses as tech shares added to their recent gains.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet all closed higher to help lift the Nasdaq into positive territory for the year. The Nasdaq had fallen more than 32% from its all-time high to its March 23 low. "While we have all become even more dependent on the products and services provided by the FAANGMs during the Great Virus Crisis, they might have become more immune to government regulation," wrote Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research. Positive sentiment also increased as investors ratcheted up bets on the economy reopening.