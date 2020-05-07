What to expect the next time you check in to a hotel

The plunge in hotel occupancy levels due to the coronavirus pandemic has forced the hospitality industry to unveil new cleaning standards and redesign parts of the hotel experience. As travelers venture back to hotels, the changes will be visible as soon as they enter the foyer.

There will be plexiglass at the front desk. The breakfast buffet? Likely gone. Instead, grab a prepackaged meal or order a la carte.

These are some of the changes hotel brands like Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt are in the process of rolling out in an effort to ease travelers' concerns.

"We're hopeful that these protocols and enhanced cleaning procedures will actually spur on demand," said Ray Bennett, chief global officer at Marriott. "We know that there's a lot of people with a lot of pent-up energy wanting to get back on the road again. I think that what we're doing will give them reassurance that it's safe to come back and travel."

Guests be greeted by a receptionist who is wearing a mask to check you in, but mobile check-ins will be encouraged to minimize interaction.

"A number of our guests may use keyless entry to bypass the actual desk," said Bennett.

Once guests enter their room, hotels like Marriott and Hilton will use signage to alert them that certain hot spots like the remote control, light switch and shower handle have been deep-cleaned.