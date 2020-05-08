5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Stocks to rise as traders look past jobs collapse

2. Unemployment rate spikes to 14.7%

The Labor Department on Friday morning released its April employment report, announcing a record loss of 20.5 million nonfarm payrolls with the nation's unemployment rate soaring to 14.7%. The jobs collapse was telegraphed week after week in the unprecedented first-time filings for unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus economic halt. The monthly government data reveals the breadth of the job losses and details the demographics of those who are now out of work, even if just temporarily.

3. California, Michigan move forward with reopenings

Starting Friday, California is allowing retailers, like those that sell clothing, books and sporting goods, to begin offering curbside pickup as the state moves deeper into stage two of its coronavirus reopening plan. California's total of 62,360 Covid-19 cases is the fifth highest of any state in the U.S., which overall has tallied over 1.2 million infections. Gov. Gavin Newsom said that community spread in California began in a nail salon. Unlike some other states, California won't let manicurists open until stage three. Tesla told employees in an e-mails sent overnight that the electric vehicle maker would attempt to restart "limited operations" at its U.S. car plant in Fremont, California, on Friday afternoon, bringing back around 30% of the employees normally working on a shift. While many remain on furlough, those employees called back must complete video training on new safety protocols meant to keep them safe from Covid-19. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state will allow manufacturing plants, including those that make cars and trucks, to begin reopening Monday. General Motors and Fiat Chrysler plan to begin reopening their Michigan assembly plants a week from Monday. Ford is also targeting May 18 as the planned restart date for its North American operations.

4. Shanghai Disneyland, Disney Springs to resume

Visitors wearing masks walk past Shanghai Disney Resort, that will be closed following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in China. Aly Song | Reuters

Shanghai Disneyland reopens Monday, offering the theme park industry a glimpse of what operations will look like in a coronavirus world. The Disney park in China, which has been closed since Jan. 25, will be the first major theme park to reopen. The company will be implementing occupancy caps and social distancing measures as well as new sanitation policies. Disney said it sold out all tickets for Monday. In Florida, Disney will begin a phased reopening of its Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex, on May 20 in accordance with guidance from government and health officials. The rest of the Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and resort hotels.

5. Trump knocks coronavirus testing as aide tests positive

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence looks on during a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2020. Tom Brenner | Reuters