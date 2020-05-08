Some hope for the recovery in the dismal jobs report: 78% of workers say their layoff is temporary

Luis Mora stands in front of the closed offices of the New York State Department of Labor on May 7, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.

The economy lost a record 20.6 million jobs in April, but 78.3% of those worker see their layoffs as temporary.

The number of employees who saw themselves as temporarily furloughed was 18.06 million, up from 1.84 million in March.

"It's high in a good way. The market could be reacting to that. If you see them move to permanent that's a problem," said John Briggs, head of strategy at NatWest.

Stocks opened higher on Friday, even after the dismal jobs report.