Families of dead Covid-19 victims may have to give back stimulus checks

The IRS has a clear message for families of the deceased who receive stimulus checks: Give the money back.

But what those who recently died because of Covid-19?

At least 75,852 U.S. deaths have been caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is in the process of sending out millions of stimulus checks. On Friday, the Treasury Department said it has sent out almost 130 million payments in less than five weeks. Treasury expects to send more than 150 million stimulus payments in total.

While many received that money right away via direct deposit, others are still waiting to get their checks by mail.

Payments of up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 for children under 17, were authorized by Congress to help families stave off the negative effects of the precipitous economic downturn due to the spread of Covid-19. Those payments target low- to middle-income workers based on certain earnings thresholds.

The IRS guidance released this week was fuzzy on the timing of when a deceased person's family or estate would have to return the funds. That's because it bases its requirement on when the money is received.

"A payment made to someone who died before receipt of the payment should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions about repayments," the agency states on its website.