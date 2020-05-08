Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Constellation Brands, Square & more

DA Davidson upgraded the stock after the company's earnings report and said it sees the company is well-positioned to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

"We upgrade shares of UBER from Neutral to BUY, and raise our PT from $23.50 to $39. UBER posted a generally inline 1Q, and, although COVID-19 will pressure core Ridesharing over the next several quarters, we believe UBER is well-positioned to leverage its multi-product platform (Rides, Eats, and increasingly Grocery) to emerge post-pandemic in a significantly stronger competitive position. UBER is also getting leaner, with recent cost actions/ market exits set to reduce annualized fixed costs by $1B and help ensure adj. EBITDA profits are delayed only slightly (to early 2021 in our view) despite COVID."