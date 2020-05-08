Ireland says Brexit trade talks timeline 'virtually impossible'

TOPSHOT - A vehicle passes an anti-Brexit pro-Irish unity billboard seen from the Dublin road in Newry, Northern Ireland, on October 1, 2019 on the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Irish Republic. - Britain will give the EU new proposals for a Brexit deal "shortly", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on October 1, but rejected reports it would see customs posts along the Irish border. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has made an already difficult timeline for a British-European Union trade deal "virtually impossible", Ireland's foreign minister said, cautioning that he did wish to raise expectations of London seeking more time.

"Given the complexity of what we're trying to deal with here and the added complications, and there are many, as a result Covid-19, it surely makes sense for us to seek a bit more time," Simon Coveney told an online conference on Friday.

"I think anybody looking at this from the outside could only conclude it makes sense to look for more time but I wouldn't be raising expectations to the British government agreeing to seek more time ... Covid-19 has made what is already a very, very difficult timeline to get agreement virtually impossible."