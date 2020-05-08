This luxury resort is open for swanky social distancing retreats—take a look inside

While some states are beginning to reopen from lockdown as the Covid-19 pandemic marches on, the travel world has been slower to start back up. According to an industry report, nearly 75% of hotel rooms in the United States are empty and millions of people who previously held hospitality jobs are unemployed. But some hotels are starting to open their doors with creative measures in place to attract guests while helping keep them safe.

Case in point: Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, a luxury escape set on 2,000 acres in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania. After being closed since March 18, the resort is reopening Friday to just 40 guests for some extreme pampering — complete with butlers and private activities designed to keep guests away from each other.

Rates for the so-called "Find Your Oasis" package are $999 a night.

Social distancing retreats are "the new luxury," according to John DiScala, the founder of travel blog JohnnyJet.com. "Before, luxury used to be about having interactions with other people and having service. Now luxury is all about not seeing anyone."

At Nemacolin, once guests have made a reservation, a "butler" will be in contact to create a customized itinerary of sequestered activities, from shooting clay targets during a one-on-one session at the resort's Shooting Academy, to watching movies solo in the resort's theater to having private use one of the resort's tennis courts, museums or shops.

Before they arrive, Nemacolin guests will receive an amenity packet designed for the coronavirus era — complete with a mask, a bottle of hand sanitizer and a variety of sanitized snacks and drinks. At the hotel, parking will be pre-assigned and there will be a keyless, no-interaction check-in procedure.