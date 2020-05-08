Designer Rebecca Minkoff's advice for small businesses trying to survive the coronavirus pandemic

Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff is on a mission to help female entrepreneurs through the coronavirus pandemic. "Right now is a trying time for small businesses and women in general," said Minkoff, 39, and the co-founder and creative director of her own fashion line. "We already are set up, you know, making 80 cents on the dollar — women of color, almost half that," she added. "So as things are drying up, we're being hit proportionally in that way." Many businesses are trying to find ways to survive. Almost a third of small-business owners have had to close their in-person business operations because of government regulations put in place as a response to the pandemic, according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey. In addition, 23% have temporarily closed their entire business.

You have to be a fighter ... You should not think that you are not an essential business. Rebecca Minkoff Fashion Designer

Looking toward the future, 38% of small-business owners expect changes in government regulation to have a negative effect on their business in the next 12 months. That's the highest it's been in the more than three years the survey has been conducted. Minkoff, however, is trying to be optimistic. "There is a silver lining," she said. "As a small business, you are more nimble, you can bob and weave a lot quicker," added Minkoff, who resides in Brooklyn but is currently quarantining in Long Island, New York with her husband and kids. "You're not held like these huge corporations are with legacy debt with massive leases with huge amounts of real estate that you can't pivot as quickly."