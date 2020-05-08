What to watch today: Stocks to rise on Wall Street as traders look past jobs collapse

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures were pointing to a 250-point gain at Friday's open despite what's expected to be the worst monthly unemployment rate since the tail end of the Great Depression. Traders, at least early Friday, seem to be focusing on more states reopening parts of their economies closed by coronavirus mitigation orders and new promises from U.S. and China trade negotiators. (CNBC)



Nasdaq futures were also pointing to a continued rally on Wall Street. Tech stocks propelled the Nasdaq higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The index rose 1.4%, clawing back its steep losses for the year and turning slightly positive for 2020. The Nasdaq had plunged 32% from its February record high to its March coronavirus low. Since its March low, the Nasdaq has gained 35%. (CNBC) When the Labor Department releases its April employment report at 8:30 a.m. ET, the nation's jobless rate is expected to skyrocket from 4.4% in March to 16%. Economists also expect a record 21.5 million jobs were lost last month, a collapse telegraphed week after week in unprecedented first-time filings for unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus economic halt. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Macy's (M) said it would delay its first quarter earnings report until July 1, due to virus-related business disruptions which have also delayed preparation of its financial statements. The retailer usually reports its first quarter numbers in mid-May. SeaWorld Entertainment reported a quarterly loss of 72 cents per share, 2 cents wider than expected, while revenue fell below estimates. SeaWorld closed its parks in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but said it remains confident in the resiliency of its business. Hostess Brands, the maker of Twinkies and other snack foods beat, estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly profit of 14 cents per share, with revenue also beating Wall Street forecasts. Hostess said it had seen stronger-than-expected results before the coronavirus outbreak, but said its biggest uncertainty is the pandemic's impact on business and its supply chain. The company has withdrawn its 2020 outlook. Ruth's Hospitality, the parent of the Ruth's Chris Steak House chain reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 9 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 29 cents, with revenue also missing estimates. A decline in sales hit the company in mid-March as restaurants either closed or switched to a takeout-only model due to the virus outbreak. Clorox told the Wall Street Journal it does not expect to catch up to demand for its disinfectant wipes until the summer. Reckitt Benckiser, parent company of the Lysol brand, told the Journal it is not sure when it will be able to fully replenish supplies of its wipes. Live Nation lost 94 cents per share during its most recent quarter, 2 cents wider than analysts had anticipated, while revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. The live event promoter saw concert revenue fall 25% this quarter and expects the impact to be greater for the second quarter amid cancellations prompted by nationwide lockdowns. Zillow Group lost an adjusted 26 cents per share for its latest quarter, 9 cents smaller than Street projections. The real estate website operator's revenue was well above estimates, but it is withholding full-year guidance due to pandemic-related uncertainty. Roku lost 45 cents per share for its latest quarter, matching estimates, while the streaming device maker's revenue was above expectations. Average revenue per user jumped 28% from a year earlier. Dropbox came in 3 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share, and the file storage service's revenue also beat forecasts. Dropbox signed up more customers during the quarter as more companies shifted to remote work. Yelp lost 22 cents per share during the first quarter, doubling the loss that Wall Street had expected, although the review website operator's revenue did beat estimates. Yelp also said it saw signs of stabilization during the second half of April.

WATERCOOLER