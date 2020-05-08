Skip Navigation
Tech stocks are in the green for the year. Here are Wall Street's favorite picks in the industry

Yun Li@YunLi626
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, January 24, 2020.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has erased its 2020 losses and turned positive on the year, lifted by companies whose online businesses proved resilient amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

After a strong four-day winning streak, the Nasdaq was able to climb into positive territory on Thursday, rebounding more than 30% since late March. The S&P 500 information technology index has also eked out a 1.9% gain year to date, compared to a 10% loss for the S&P 500 this year.

For investors wanting to continue betting on the sector, here are the names Wall Street favors the most.