Chinese tech giant Tencent reportedly surveilled foreign users of WeChat to help censorship at home

Chinese internet giant Tencent has reportedly been surveilling content posted by foreign users on its wildly popular messaging service WeChat in order to help it refine censorship on its platform at home.

WeChat has over 1 billion users globally. It is the most popular messaging app in China and ingrained in daily life, allowing people to do everything from making payments to hailing taxis.

Surveillance and censorship of social media and messaging platforms in China is commonplace. Companies that run such services often remove or block content that is likely to offend Beijing.

But Citizen Lab, a research center that is part of the University of Toronto, said in a report published Thursday, that "documents and images shared among non-China-registered accounts are subject to content surveillance and are used to build up the database WeChat uses to censor China-registered accounts."

WeChat owner Tencent declined to comment on the report when contacted by CNBC.

The revelations come as the U.S. becomes increasingly worried about the flow of data from apps and services owned by Chinese companies. Last year, Washington launched a national security review into social media app TikTok's 2017 acquisition of Musica.ly. TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.