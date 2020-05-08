Treasury yields tick higher ahead of jobs report

U.S. government debt prices were lower early Friday, ahead of nonfarm payrolls data which will be closely watched for further signs of the coronavirus' impact on the U.S. economy.

At around 4 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked higher to 0.6354% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up slightly at 1.3219%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The U.S. employment report for April will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday. Economists expect that more than 20 million jobs were lost last month, according to Dow Jones.

It follows separate, dismal jobs data released Thursday. Weekly jobless claims data showed more than 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits over the seven-week period ending May 2.

On a more optimistic note, investors eyed signs relations between Washington and Beijing are warming, as U.S. and Chinese trade representatives agreed to strengthen their cooperation in implementing the "phase 1" trade deal. The news has soothed some markets, following growing concerns about increasing tensions between the U.S. and China — two of the largest economies in the world.

Other data expected Friday includes U.S. wholesale inventories, due at 3 p.m. ET.

There are no auctions of Treasury bills due Friday.