Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus, which has infected more than 3.8 million people worldwide and killed at least 269,881, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, WHO officials warned world leaders that there can be "no going back to business as usual" following the coronavirus pandemic. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries cannot "let preparedness go by the wayside. As we work on responding to this pandemic, we must also work harder to prepare for the next one."

WHO officials also said they have been in talks with China to send a follow-up mission to the country to investigate the source of the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said Wednesday that it's critical for officials to determine from what species the virus emerged.

Officials have previously said the coronavirus emerged from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, and likely originated in bats, then jumped to an "intermediate host" before infecting humans.

— CNBC's William Feuer and Berkeley Lovelace Jr . contributed to this report.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.