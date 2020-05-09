Read the full complaint Tesla filed in federal court against California's Alameda County

Tesla on Saturday filed suit against the California's Alameda County in U.S. District Court for California's Northern District, asserting that the county is making rules that go against state policy on business closures. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that the company would be filing a lawsuit against the county earlier on Saturday.

Production at Tesla's factory in Fremont has been idled amid social distancing measures implemented by the county due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tesla was "impacted by inefficiencies related to the temporary suspension of production and deliveries in many locations" in the first quarter, the company said last week.

Tesla argued in Saturday's complaint that county orders should be invalidated.

Download the complaint here.