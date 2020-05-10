Barack Obama couldn't afford a ticket to see Michael Jordan play with the Bulls in the '80s: 'I was pretty broke'

After being selected No. 3 overall by Chicago in the 1984 NBA draft, Michael Jordan made an immediate impact on the Bulls organization.

Just weeks into his professional career, "everybody on that Bull team ... knew he was the best player we had," said the team's former general manager Rod Thorn on an episode of "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary about Jordan's rise and the dynasty he built in Chicago.

The series was originally supposed to be released during the NBA finals in June, but with sports leagues and events suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN, which co-produced "The Last Dance" with Netflix, moved up the release date to offer viewers an escape. Since April 19, ESPN has been releasing two episodes every Sunday night.

The first episode details Jordan's early basketball career, at UNC and then with the Bulls starting in 1984. His rookie year, everyone in Chicago wanted to see the young phenom play — the stadium went from being two-thirds empty to selling out every game, the documentary reports.