Coronavirus live updates: US death toll nears 80,000, UK set to roll out five-tier warning system for reopening

Frustrated by local authorities holding up the reopening of Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, Elon Musk said this weekend that his company will "move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately." The disagreement over safety, commerce and public health between Tesla and California is playing out across the U.S. as states continue to relax stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses. As the country reopens, Trump administration officials are under quarantine with multiple White House staffers testing positive for Covid-19 in recent days. This comes as the AP reports top White House officials buried CDC advice and guidance for reopening the country.

Global cases: More than 4 million

Global deaths: At least 279,609

U.S. cases: More than 1.3 million

U.S. deaths: At least 78,794

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.