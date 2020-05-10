Coronavirus live updates: US death toll nears 80,000, UK set to roll out five-tier warning system for reopening

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
Frustrated by local authorities holding up the reopening of Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, Elon Musk said this weekend that his company will "move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately." The disagreement over safety, commerce and public health between Tesla and California is playing out across the U.S. as states continue to relax stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses. As the country reopens, Trump administration officials are under quarantine with multiple White House staffers testing positive for Covid-19 in recent days. This comes as the AP reports top White House officials buried CDC advice and guidance for reopening the country.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The United Kingdom is changing its flagship "stay at home" slogan to "stay alert," Reuters reports.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a five-tier warning system in England as part of the government's roadmap for easing lockdown measures, according to Reuters.
Johnson is scheduled to announce the updates in a televised address, which will include a push for people who cannot work from home to get back to work, and easing the limit on allowing people to exercise only once a day, according to a government official and British media, via Reuters.
"We need to have a broader message because we want to slowly and cautiously restart the economy and the country," Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said in an interview, according to Reuters. —Chris Eudaily
