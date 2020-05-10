Pence to distance himself for next couple days after his press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence will distance himself from others for the next couple days after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official told NBC News on Sunday.



The official said Pence's precautions did not amount to self isolation because there are no restrictions on his schedule. Pence will be low key for the next couple days, the official said, but that doesn't mean anything for next week.



The vice president continues to test negative for the virus, the official said.

The Associated Press, also citing an official, said Pence would indeed self isolate.

Pence is the latest and highest-ranking member of the White House coronavirus task force to take measures to avoid social contact after his press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and FDA Director Stephen Hahn have all gone into some form of quarantine after exposure to a White House aide with the virus.



Hahn and Redfield are going into self quarantine for two weeks and will testify before a Senate committee hearing on reopening the economy via videoconference Tuesday.



Fauci is following a "modified" quarantine in which he will work mostly from home but may go into his office while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. He still plans to attend the Tuesday Senate hearing in person, but those plans are subject to change.



Trump and Pence have come under criticism for failing to wear face masks during public events. The president did not wear a mask during a tour of a Honeywell factory that makes masks, and Pence did not wear a mask during a trip to the Mayo Clinic even though it was required.