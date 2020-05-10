Kudlow says White House holding informal talks with lawmakers on next steps in coronavirus relief

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks to members of the media in Washington, D.C., on Friday, May 8, 2020.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that the Trump administration is in informal talks with U.S. lawmakers from both parties regarding the next coronavirus relief package.

The White House has halted formal negotiations with Congress until late May or early June as it waits for more information about how state re-openings and the previous round of relief impact the economy.

"It's not that we're not talking. We are. It's just informal at this stage," Kudlow, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, said on ABC's "This Week."



Senate Democrats and Republicans have a conference call scheduled on Monday with Kudlow and White House economic adivsor Kevin Hassett to discuss ideas for next steps. Kudlow and Hassett held a conference call with 50 members of the House on Friday to discuss the coronavirus response.

Lawmakers have passed four major relief packages to address the damage from the coronavirus as the unemployment level has surged to levels unseen since the Great Depression and many businesses remain shuttered.

House Democrats are aiming to vote on their next relief proposal as soon as next week, which could include money for state and city governments, testing and another round of direct payments to Americans. The next Democratic legislation could approach $2 trillion.