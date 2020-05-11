This Amsterdam restaurant set up individual greenhouses to keep diners apart—take a look inside

As many restaurants around the world remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, one restaurant in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is experimenting with a new way to dine out.

Mediamatic ETEN, a vegan restaurant at the arts center Mediamatic Biotoop, set up greenhouses to test out allowing diners to follow social distancing measures while still eating out. The restaurant calls the project Serres Séparées, which mean separate greenhouses in French.

Take a look inside.