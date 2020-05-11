Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

This Amsterdam restaurant set up individual greenhouses to keep diners apart—take a look inside

A restaurant in Amsterdam is testing out greenhouses as a new way to dine during the coronavirus pandemic.
Willem Velthoven for Mediamatic Amsterdam

As many restaurants around the world remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, one restaurant in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is experimenting with a new way to dine out.

Mediamatic ETEN, a vegan restaurant at the arts center Mediamatic Biotoop, set up greenhouses to test out allowing diners to follow social distancing measures while still eating out. The restaurant calls the project Serres Séparées, which mean separate greenhouses in French. 

Take a look inside.

The project aims to minimize physical contact between waiters and diners.
Willem Velthoven/Anne Lakeman for Mediamatic Amsterdam

Museums, restaurants and theaters are expected to open at reduced capacity on June 1 across the Netherlands (where there are currently more than 40,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19). Mediamatic ETEN has reservations starting on May 21, but notes that it still needs to obtain permission from local and national authorities to officially open. 

Diners inside Mediamatic ETEN's greenhouses.
Willem Velthoven for Mediamatic Amsterdam

With the greenhouses, Mediamatic ETEN aims to minimize contact between waiters and diners.

A server at Mediatic ETEN uses a wooden board to serve food to diners inside a greenhouse.
Willem Velthoven for Mediamatic Amsterdam

Servers wear face shields and gloves and rely on a long wooden board to serve diners seated inside the greenhouses.

Waiters wear face shields and gloves and rely on long wooden boards to serve diners.
Willem Velthoven for Mediamatic Amsterdam

However, it's not open to the public yet. The restaurant is currently in a trial phase only for family and friends of staff.

Mediamatic ETEN is located in Oosterdok, Amsterdam.
Anne Lakeman for Mediamatic Amsterdam

Reservations can be made online, but the restaurant is already fully booked through the end off June. Reservations are also contingent on the restaurant obtaining approval to open to the wider public.

Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

Don't miss: 5 tips for effectively working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, when you have kids

VIDEO5:0505:05
How the pandemic affected this NYC food truck
Earn
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact