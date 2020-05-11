Skip Navigation
China warns of countermeasures to new US rules against Chinese journalists

Key Points
  • China warned that it will take countermeasures in response to the U.S. decision to tighten visa guidelines against Chinese journalists and urged Washington to immediately correct its mistakes.
  • The U.S. issued last week a new rule limiting visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for extension, that takes effect Monday.
  • Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing that China deplores and rejects the U.S. move, which Zhao called an escalation of suppression against Chinese media.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian during a regular press briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Roman Balandin | TASS via Getty Images

China warned that it will take countermeasures in response to the U.S. decision to tighten visa guidelines against Chinese journalists and urged Washington to immediately correct its mistakes.

The U.S. issued last week a new rule limiting visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for extension, that takes effect Monday. Such visas are typically open-ended and do not need to be extended, unless the employee moves to a different company or medium.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing that China deplores and rejects the U.S. move, which Zhao called an escalation of suppression against Chinese media.